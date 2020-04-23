The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho talks about acting with his white horse Maximus; Says He is really cute

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho talks about his acting experience with his white horse Maximus.

The actors of popular South Korean television series The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-Eun spoke to E-News recently. The fantasy romance drama draws a contrast between two parallel universes: one with a democracy that is similar to modern-day Korea and one that is an alternative universe which has Korea ruled by a monarch. It stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun as Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul respectively and the two stars have recently opened up about their roles and more.

As seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho is often found sharing the screen with Maximus, a beautiful white horse. Talking about his acting experience with Maxumis, Lee Min Ho said, "Maximus is really cute. His nose gets red when it’s cold out. Also, he enjoys the candy that I like. It’s lemon-flavored. When filming was over, we’d each have a piece of the candy." Lee Min Ho seems to be very fond of his screen partner Maximus and the clips shown are proof.

One of the clips shared during the interview showed Lee Min Ho staring right into Maximus' eyes before he says, "You have to remember me." Another clip showed one of the bloopers from the show where Maximus went up to Lee Min Ho and stood next to him in the middle of a scene. Lee Min Ho also looked worried about Maximus when the latter seemed a bit restless after a scene. "When we’re done filming, please let Maximum go free for a bit. He’s getting stressed," he told the staff.

