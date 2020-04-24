The King: Eternal Monarch producer reveals details of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's rapport off camera

The King: Eternal Monarch producer is all praise for Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. The makers reveal the duo brightens up the sets even when the camera is not rolling.

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its third episode today. The K-Drama series, which is available on Netflix, sees Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun in the lead. The two stars have returned to the small screen after a notable break. Although the two stars haven't worked together before, it seems like there were no awkward moments on the sets of the show. We previously reported that Min-Ho and Go-Eun gushed about working with each other, the show's producers have now opened up about the duo's presence on the sets.

According to a Soompi report, the producers of The King: Eternal Monarch revealed Min-Ho and Go-Eun light up the sets with their presence. "Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are always lighting up the filming set with their smiles and a warm, friendly atmosphere," the producers shared. "Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, who have transformed into Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, will be making viewers’ hearts pound with nervousness and excitement. To find out what kind of changes will be coming their way, please tune in to the April 24 episode of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.'”

The trailer of the third episode hinted at a possible side-effect Emperor Lee Gon has of shifting paradigms. While the trailer hints at Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul fantastical run-in, set against the backdrop of the gorgeous autumn, the trailer also hints at a few discoveries Lee Gon comes across in the Republic of Korea. If that isn't all, the short trailer also revealed that he has a pain in his shoulder, which Min-Ho's character feels, is a result of the shift in worlds.

Check out the trailer below:

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 3 premieres on April 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

Credits :Soompi

