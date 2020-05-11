The King: Eternal Monarch records WORST rating yet; The World Of The Married registers record breaking ratings

The King: Eternal Monarch struggles to draw audiences. Whereas, The World Of The Married continues to rule the slot.

The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed the lowest rating since the show began over the weekend. The Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun starrer has run a course of eight episodes over the past four weeks. While the Korean drama show began on a high note, given that it marked the return of Min-Ho from his military service, it has been projecting poor ratings since the second episode. The K-Drama witnessed a spike in the graph when the fifth and sixth episodes aired. However, the ratings plunged with the premiere of seventh and eighth episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode which premiered May 9 recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent and 8.1 percent for its two parts. The King: Eternal Monarch recorded a rating of 7.0 percent and 8.1 percent for its two parts. The two episodes opened the subplots featuring Woo Du-Hwan were explored during the episodes. The 8th episode also mentioned BTS, which left Twitter buzzing. However, it wasn't enough to draw the audience.

On the other hand, The World Of The Married continues to rule the slot with impressive ratings over the weekend. The series has already recorded the highest ratings ever in the history of the Korean cable network. While Han So Hee, Kim Hee‑ae and Hae‑jun Park starrer couldn't surpass its own records, the series managed to maintain the viewership. On Saturday, the series recorded an average rating of 24.3 percent. On May 8, the episode recorded a viewership of 21.1 percent.

Credits :Soompi

