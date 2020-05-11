The King: Eternal Monarch staff can't stop praising Lee Min Ho; Says he's an actor with amazing passion

One of the most popular K-dramas currently is The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon, the king of the kingdom of Corea, and in a recent report, the staff of the series couldn't stop gushing about the lead star. Read below to know what they had to share about Min-ho.

Even though the TRP for The King: Eternal Monarch have slumped over the weeks, fans still can't get enough of Lee Min-ho's charming act in The King: Eternal Monarch, For those who have yet to catch up on the romance fantasy, Min-ho plays Lee Gon, the king of the kingdom of Corea, who with the help Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun), a police inspector, goes back and forth between two parallel worlds to avenge the death of his father and previous king, who was assassinated by Lee Rim (Lee Jung-jin), Gon's step-uncle.

According to Soompi, The King: Eternal Monarch staff is extremely pleased with Min-ho when it comes to his work ethic. They shared that the 32-year-old actor constantly looks over his script and monitors his scene so that the audience can understand the complicated emotions Lee Gon feels as he jumps through two parallel worlds. Moreover, he puts tremendous effort to have control over his lines, vocal tone, breathing, movements and outfits while being in constant communication with his director and co-stars. It's his considerate and sincere attitude that shows itself through the persona of Lee Gon which the audience gets to witness on the show.

"He’s an actor with amazing passion and concentration at every moment. As the drama progresses, we continue to be amazed by Lee Min-ho’s ability to express emotions in depth. We are moved by his hard work to make sure that not a single scene goes to waste," a source from The King: Eternal Monarch revealed to Soompi.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho starrer mentions BTS in Episode 8 and ARMY goes gaga

What do you think of Lee Min-ho's performance in The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Soompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×