The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun looks nothing less than a queen in her latest picture

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared a new photo. The actress stuns in her chic boho look.

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun is wardrobe essentials with every Instagram post. A few days ago, the South Korean actress put together a chic biker girl look and bowled us over. Today, the Goblin star decided to add an element of boho to give us a new look to experiment with. The gorgeous star's latest social media post sees her standing at a clothing store and posing for a quick picture. Kim Go Eun looked nothing less than a queen in the new post.

Kim Go Eun sports a full sleeve tan top with a frilled collar. The actress chose to pair the chic top with a full-length printed skirt and completed her boho look with a pair of golden ankle-length boots. She let her down over her shoulders to complete her stylish yet simple OOTD.

She sported limited make-up and curved her lips into a small smile as the camera captured her beauty. Fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing about the actress's photo. "Beautiful as always. . stay healthy and always happy my ggone," a fan commented. "Kim Go Eun-ssi .. i missed you so much .. stay healthy and happy," another fan added. "Your always beautiful Queen We love you so much," another fan comment read.

Like her The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun hasn't revealed details about her next project. What genre should Kim Go Eun experiment with next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

