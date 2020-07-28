The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun takes our breath away with her biker chic look in a denim jacket

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun shared a new picture on Instagram. The actress looks stunning in the photo.

Our hearts skipped a beat and we've got Kim Go Eun to blame! The King: Eternal Monarch actress is yet to announce her next project following the SBS drama. As fans await news about her next venture, the South Korean diva has fans busy on social media. The actress recently revealed she had a mini-reunion with her The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Yong Ji where the duo met up for a quick dance session. Now the actress posted a solo photo where she's soaking up the sun.

The Goblin actress looks like the ultimate boss lady you'd think twice before messing with her. The actress sports a denim jacket with a black ensemble beneath it. Kim Go Eun's locks swayed with the breeze while the stunner completed the look with a pair of chic sunglasses. Judging by the caption, Kim Go Eun sported this look sometime in the past and decided to share it with her fans today. The actress tagged Kim Yong Ji on the picture hinting that the actress could be behind the camera.

Check it out below:

Kim Go Eun made the headlines this month for her birthday celebrations. The actress turned a year older on July 2. The actress was flooded with birthday wishes from fans on social media. Following her birthday, Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and showed that she celebrated her special day with numerous cakes. She also received numerous gifts from fans on the big day.

Check out the photos below:

