The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho flashes his dreamy smile as he poses with a Dahlia

While we picked Boys Over Flowers in 2009, we are now picking the boy with the flower! Lee Min Ho has taken over our timeline after a week and he's come with a flower in his hand. While we really wish he was offering it *sobs*, we are just glad to see him on our timeline. In the latest photos shared on his Instagram, The King: Eternal Monarch star was seen wearing a blue shirt which featured white designs on it.

In his hand, he held an orange Dahlia. Giving a close look at his flawless face, the actor first placed the flower on his cheek before placing in on his head and flashing his heart-melting smile. A fan pointed out that the three photos were a part of his Minoz membership kit. For the unversed, Minoz is Lee Min Ho's official global fan club. Check out the poster-worthy photos below:

On the work front, Lee Min Ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS drama, also starring Kim Go Eun, Woo Du Hwan and Lee Jung Jin, marked Lee Min Ho's first Korean drama series since the completion of his compulsory military training. The actor is yet to announce his next venture. In a couple of his Instagram posts following the end of the show, it appeared like Lee Min Ho was reading scripts. He held a bunch of papers which looked like a script. However, there has been no confirmation by the actor or his agency.

