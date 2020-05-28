The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho flaunts gift from Jung Il Woo; Cast wraps filming of K Drama series

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho receives a special gift from Jung II Woo. The photo was shared amid reports that the K Drama series has wrapped filming.

After South Korean actor Lee Jung Jea sent The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho a coffee truck to the sets of the SBS drama, the actor received a gift from another friend. Like Jung Jae, Min Ho's friend Jung Il Woo too decided to surprise his friend and actor with a coffee truck. The King: Eternal Monarch lead took to Instagram and shared a picture of the sweet gesture with his fans. The actor posed with the truck on the sets.

Min Ho looked dapper in black as he posed beside the coffee truck. The actor wore a turtle neck tee underneath a long bomber jacket. Flashing his heart-stealing smile, Min Ho stood beside the banner attached to the truck. The banner had the sweetest message for the K-Drama star. In the banner, Jung Il Woo wrote, "Min Ho, you’ve done great." For the unversed, Jung Il Woo has shared a close bond with Min Ho since their school days. Soompi reports Lee Min Ho sent a food truck to Jung Il Woo on the set of Haechi last year.

Check out the photo shared by Min Ho below:

The picture comes on the same day as reports suggest that The King: Eternal Monarch has wrapped filming. SBS News reports the cast shot the last scene of the drama in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do on May 28. The cast and crew wrapped the seven-month-long filming. The final episode is scheduled to release on June 6. How do you think the show would end? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

