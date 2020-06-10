The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho listens to Nicky Jam & Jaden Smith's Icon while playing with camera

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho shared a video where he was goofing around with the camera while he listens to Nicky Jam & Jaden Smith's Icon

Lee Min Ho fans are headed for an emotional weekend for The King: Eternal Monarch is set to premiere its finale episode this Friday. The Korean drama series will reveal the fate of Min Ho's Lee Gon and Kim Go Eun's Tae Eul. While we count days to the finale, the K-drama star took to Instagram and shared a video of himself unwinding and almost jamming to a song between a shoot. Min Ho dressed to kill in the video.

He sported a black tee with a pair of black pants for the shoot. He completed the look with the help of a beige overcoat. As the team is busy with the setup, loud music plays in the studio. As we give it a close hear, we realise that the speakers are playing Nicky Jam & Jaden Smith's Icon. As soon as Min Ho realises he's being filmed, the actor gives in to the music and plays with the camera.

Meanwhile, his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Go Eun shared a candid picture of herself. The actress, who plays a detective on the show, was seen flashing her adorable smile while the camera captured her beautiful face. Go Eun shared the picture with a black heart emoji. Check it out below:

The finale episode has fans feeling bittersweet. The previous episode revealed Tae Eul's decision to chase Gon into the past as the Emperor of The Kingdom of Corea attempt to kill Lee Lim on the night of the treason. What are your theories for the finale episode? Let us know in the comments below.

