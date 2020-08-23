The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho once sent a coffee truck to Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho once showed Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye Jin support by sending a coffee truck on the sets of her drama.

If you have been following K-dramas for ages, you'd realised the connection between Son Ye Jin and Lee Min Ho. However, if you're someone who's new the world of Korean dramas, here's an interesting throwback for you. Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin are among the most popular stars this year. Lee Min Ho caught everyone's attention with his regal performance in The King: Eternal Monarch. Starring opposite Kim Go Eun, the drama was his first show since he completed his compulsory military training.

As for Son Ye Jin, she won everyone's heart playing a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands up in North Korea. Her performance and chemistry with Hyun Bin continue to win hearts months after the series ended. While they set the small screen on fire individually this year, there was a time when Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin left audiences spellbound with their performances in Personal Taste in 2010. It is counted as one of the duo's best shows.

Eight years after the show ended, Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin made the headlines again. In 2018, Lee Min Ho sent a sweet gift, as a gesture to support his Personal Taste co-star, on the sets of her show "Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food.” The Legend of the Blue Sea actor added a witty twist to the title in his message to the actress. As translated by Soompi, the banner read, "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I’ll buy you coffee." The second banner read, “Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I’ll also buy you snacks.”

The photos were shared on the coffee truck company's Instagram platform. Check it out here.

Do you want to see Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin reunite? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho replicates our lockdown life in his latest Instagram photos

Credits :InstagramSoompi

Share your comment ×