The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho photographed in a recording studio; Kim Go Eun enjoys twilight sky

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho shared a couple of pictures from his recent work outing. The actor was seen at a recording studio. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun was seen enjoying a twilight sky.

We are glad that Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun have been more active than usual on Instagram this week. While The King: Eternal Monarch actor was seen sharing photos from his walks and goofing around with a convex mirror in the street, the Goblin actress revealed she was experimenting with her makeup. Now, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor shared a couple of new photos to tease he was working on something secretive. In his latest Instagram post, Lee Min Ho was seen seated in a studio.

One of the pictures had Lee Min Ho's back against the camera while he was reading a piece of paper in his hand. The set up looked like a recording or dubbing studio. But it was the other photo in the post that had our attention. Lee Min Ho held a bunch of papers in his hand while the coffee table next to him had two of the actor's photos designed into a poster of sorts with a signature running through it. While we couldn't figure out what it could be, see the photo below and let us know what do you think it is in the comments below:

On the other hand, his co-star from The King: Eternal Monarch was seen enjoying the twilight skies. Kim Go Eun took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the purple and orange blended sky. She shared the photo with a sunrise/sunset emoji. Check out the photo below:

