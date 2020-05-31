The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min ho poses for a selfie in white tshirt; See Pic

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min ho poses with big black headphones in his new selfie.

Lee Min Ho who plays Lee Gon in popular series The King: Eternal Monarch is receiving a lot of love not only from his fans but also from other actors as a token of appreciation. Recently, Jung Jae sent a coffee truck on the sets of the SBS drama to surprise Lee Min-ho followed by Jung Il Wo making the same gesture. Looks like Lee Min-ho is getting all the pampering from his friends and fans and the actor deserves it all.

Out of the 16 episodes in the first season, 13 of them have already aired and fans are looking forward to the remaining episodes. As Lee Min Ho has wrapped up shooting for the show, the actor seems to be relaxing at home. Recently, Lee Min Ho shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and we're all hearts for him. The actor poses for a selfie in a white t-shirt putting on his big black headphones.

The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon, the emperor of the Kingdom of Corea, Kim Go-eun as detective Jung Tae-eul and Lee Jung-jin playing the role of Lee Lim, his half-uncle, who killed his father and the former emperor of the Kingdom of Corea. The show follows the story of emperor Lee Gon who attempts to close the gate to a parallel world which was opened by demons while a detective, Tae-eul, protects the people of the kingdom and the ones she loves.

