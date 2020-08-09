The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho replicates our lockdown life in his latest Instagram photos

Lee Min Ho shared two new pictures on Instagram and one of them perfectly sums up our quarantine life. Check out The King: Eternal Monarch star's new photos below.

There are no two ways about the fact that Lee Min Ho is one of the most handsome Oppas in South Korea right now. The King: Eternal Monarch star has left us weak at our knees time and time again with his roles. Be it of the regal Lee Gon from the SBS drama that ended in June or of Heo Joon Jae from Legend of the Blue Sea, Lee Min Ho leaves us smitten every time he takes over the screen. This time, he left our hearts fluttering with his new Instagram post.

The new pictures see the actor switch on the casual mode while he's scrolling through his phone. Replicating our lives since the lockdown began, the actor is seen seated on a couch with his eyes glued to the phone. Lee Min Ho looks breathtaking, even in the most basic attire. While one picture has us screaming, "mood", the other sees the actor walk through a set. The picture gives us a better look at his OOTD. The ensemble includes a grey full-sleeved tee with a white undershirt and a pair of black pants.

He completed the look with a pair of white shoes, a black bag and a mask. Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Lee Min Ho hasn't announced his new project yet. The actor has been teasing the possibilities of a new venture, with one of his recent photos showcasing him back on a filming set and another sees him with a bunch of papers that look like a script. However, it is still unclear if he'll star in a series or a movie next.

Do you think Lee Min Ho should star in series or a movie after The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know in the comments below.

