The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho rewatches his scenes to make sure he delivers a flawless scene

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho has been working hard to make sure he delivers a flawless performance.

Lee Min Ho is making sure he puts his best foot forward with The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS/Netflix series sees the actor marks the return of the South Korean actor from his military enlistment. The actor plays Emperor Lee Gon on the series. The actor shares the screen with Kim Go Eun for the first time. While the ratings in South Korea haven't met the expectations, Min Ho is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a memorable performance.

In new images, the actor is seen rewatching his scenes from the series. One of the scenes sees him seated in his Palace. The actor has his Lee Gon mode on as he watched the scene. The second scene sees him standing on a stranded road while his team prepares for a shot.

Min Ho shared the photos on his Instagram. Check it out below:

A staff member previously revealed that Min Ho has been working hard to make sure he delivers a perfect performance. The 32-year-old actor constantly looks at his script and monitors his scene to polish his performance. He is also putting effort to deliver the lines, have the right vocal tone, movements and outfits while playing out the king of The Kingdom of Corea.

"He’s an actor with amazing passion and concentration at every moment. As the drama progresses, we continue to be amazed by Lee Min-ho’s ability to express emotions in depth. We are moved by his hard work to make sure that not a single scene goes to waste," a source from The King: Eternal Monarch revealed, as per a Soompi report.

