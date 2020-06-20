The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho rocks a salmon suit as he goofs around during a photoshoot

Lee Min-ho, popular K-drama actor whose latest outing was The King: Eternal Monarch, took to his Instagram page to treat fans with a snap and a video from a photoshoot where he's seen goofing around while rocking a salmon suit set.

In his first project, since his mandatory military training ended in April 2019, Lee Min-ho managed to wow us and show everyone that he's not lost a step with his leading act in The King: Eternal Monarch. It was his chemistry with Kim Go-eun that viewers just couldn't get enough of and while the ratings for the series were average, Min-ho's popularity only increased further because of his earnest performance. Reportedly, he's the most followed Korean actor on social media and looking at his interesting Instagram page, we're not even mildly surprised.

In a recent post that already has close to three million likes, Min-ho was up to his goofy antics during a photoshoot and documented it on IG. What caught our attention was how he completely rocked the salmon suit set, which included a longline blazer and straight fit trousers. The 32-year-old actor paired the funky attire with a white v-neck, making it a semi-formal look, and added another pop of colour with purple converse, which he showed off in a video.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview via Soompi, as a parting remark to the viewers of The King: Eternal Monarch, Min-ho had shared, "Don’t grow tired during these times and I really hope you stay healthy. I’m rooting that you will nicely walk the path that you have chosen for yourself. As for me, I will do my best in every moment and go forth firmly with each step."

