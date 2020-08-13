The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho to take legal action against malicious commenters

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho will take legal action against malicious commenters and unlawful posts on social media. The actor's legal representative issued a statement.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho is taking legal actions against unlawful and malicious comments. The actor's legal representative LIWU issued a statement to reveal that they are monitoring malicious comments posted against the Legend of the Blue Sea actor. The film is monitoring comments and posts of senseless personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious rumors. They are monitoring posts and comments posted by people on various platforms to compile evidence and making complaints.

The law firm has also added that they are receiving information through Lee Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment's email. Via Soompi, the statement reads, "The law firm LIWU is currently monitoring unlawful posts (malicious comments) regarding MYM Entertainment actor Lee Min Ho that contain senseless personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious rumors."

"We are in the process of compiling evidence of malicious comments by people who have posted online on places such as DC Inside, cafes, and blogs, advising or requesting deletion, building up data on malicious commenters, and making criminal complaints. We are also collecting evidence and building a list of malicious commenters based on information received through the e-mail address from MYM below, so we are hoping to receive a lot of information," the statement added.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS drama marked Lee Min Ho's first series since his return from the mandatory military training. The South Korean heartthrob is yet to announce his next project.

