The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan ENLISTS in the military; Assures fans he'll return healthily

Woo Do-hwan, who we absolutely adored in The King: Eternal Monarch, has officially enlisted in the military but not before leaving a pre-recorded message to his fans. Read below to know what the 27-year-old actor had to share with his well-wishers.

It was fairly recent, June 24 to be exact, when Woo Do-hwan revealed to his fans that he's going to be enlisting in the military on July 6. For The King: Eternal Monarch fans, Do-hwan became the breakout star for his twin act as Jo Eun-seob and Jo Yeong. "I am enlisting as an active-duty soldier on July 6. I feel apologetic for not being able to directly meet you and say goodbye. I was happy while doing every project I was in thanks to the overflowing love everyone gave me," the 27-year-old actor had earlier penned in his announcement message on Instagram.

According to Soompi, Do-hwan joined the 15th Infantry Division at the new recruit training center in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, and was spotted inside his car, on his way to the training center, waving goodbye to the fans as well as the paparazzi present. However, The Divine Fury star made sure to leave a pre-recorded message for fans through his agency, Keyeast's YouTube channel. "Hello, this is Woo Do Hwan. I’ve said 'Hello, this is Woo Do Hwan' so many times, but I won’t be able to say it for a while, so I’ll say it again. Hello, this is Woo Do Hwan. I’m saying goodbye to you as I carry out my final activity before my enlistment," Do-hwan shared.

"I’m very thankful for all of the letters and gifts from all of you. I’m reading, wearing and displaying each one and it made me realise once more that I’m receiving so much love. Because of that, it feels more real to me now. Thanks to your support and love for me and because you were there for me and watching over me whenever I was having a hard time, I was able to spend my twenties very happily. I would like to thank you once again and I’ll return healthily, so I hope all of you will also always be healthy and happy," Do-hwan added, via Soompi.

Best of luck, Woo Do-hwan! You'll be sorely missed!

Meanwhile, hours before he had to enlist in the military, Do-hwan's The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Lee Min-ho made sure to give him a proper farewell and the duo, who are now close friends, shared adorable photos of their meet on Instagram. Moreover, fans also got to see Do-hwan's buzzcut before his military enlistment.

