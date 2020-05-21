The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan opens about his sweet off screen relationship with Lee Min Ho

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Woo Do Hwan reveals he and Lee Min Ho share a brotherly bond off-screen.

While Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's chemistry in the spotlight of The King: Eternal Monarch, fans are enjoying Woo Do Hwan's bond with Min Ho and Go Eun off-screen as well. The actor plays dual roles in the show. In the Republic of Korea, the actor essays the role of Jo Eun-Sup, a happy-go-lucky public worker, who shares a little brother like relationship with Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul. Whereas in the Kingdom of Corea, the actor plays the chief royal guard Jo Yeong who protects Min Ho's Lee Gon.

While the two characters share a heartwarming bond with the lead characters on-screen, Do Hwan reveals he shares a special relationship with Min Ho and Go Eun off-screen. As reported by PhilStar, the actor revealed the two stars take good care of him off-screen. "With both Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-Eun taking such good care of me on the set, filming has been really enjoyable. To achieve our utmost potential, I am communicating with everyone involved, including the writer, the director, and the crew," he said.

While the actor enjoys playing both the roles, he confesses he enjoys playing Eun Sup a little more than Yeong. "I would choose Eun-sup over Jo Yeong because it’s more fun to play and I get to use a lot of my energy portraying the role. So, as an actor, it’s quite entertaining to play the role Eun-sup," he said.

Which of the two characters do you enjoy watching more: Jo Eun-Sup or Captain Jo Yeong? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Credits :PhilstarInstagram

