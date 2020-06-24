  1. Home
The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan pens a handwritten note to announce his military enlistment

The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan reveals he will be enlisting for the military in July. The actor shared a handwritten note to make the announcement.
June 24, 2020
We just discovered his impressive acting skills and we are already preparing ourselves to bid Woo Do Hwan a teary goodbye as he heads for his military enlistment. The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan made the heartbreaking announcement today. The actor, who starred with Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the Korean drama that ended a couple of weeks ago, revealed he has been enlisted for military service next month. Woo Do Hwan reached out to his fans on Instagram with a handwritten letter, making the announcement. 

As translated by fans, Woo Do Hwan revealed he will be enlisting on July 6. The actor thanked fans for enjoying the shows he did in his 20s and apologised for not being able to host a meet and greet before he heads off for his training. He prayed for fans to remain healthy and hoped to meet them once he completes his enlistment. 

Check out his letter and the translation below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 우도환 (@wdohwan) on

Woo Do Hwan's The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go Eun took to the comments section to share her reaction. The actress dropped a crying emoji to express her heartbreak over the actor's enlistment. 

In a recent interaction, Woo Do Hwan revealed he had a special bond with Min Ho and Go Eun on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch. "With both Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-Eun taking such good care of me on the set, filming has been really enjoyable. To achieve our utmost potential, I am communicating with everyone involved, including the writer, the director, and the crew," he told Philstar. 

