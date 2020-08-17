The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan receives a medal during military training; Fans are extremely proud

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Woo Do Hwan is proving he's the ultimate Unbreakable Sword on and off-screen. The star received a medal during his ongoing military training.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Woo Do Hwan is currently completing his compulsory military training and he is doing it with flying colours! Videos surfaced online showing the actor wearing a medal around his neck and leading a ceremony as part of his ongoing training. Following the viral videos from the event, Woo Do Hwan's agency Keyeast shared an update about his recent achievement on Instagram. They revealed that the Save Me star Woo Do Hwan completed his recruitment training on August 12.

The post, published in Korean, loosely translated to reveal that he has been tasked with the role of "Company Commander Trainer". The agency revealed that he has completed six weeks of his training and has been in good health. The actor reportedly received the "Brigade Commander's Commendation" badge at the graduation ceremony, according to Keyeast's Instagram account.

Woo Do Hwan has proved he's not just Unbreakable Sword on-screen but also off-screen as well! Following his remarkable achievement, The King: Eternal Monarch star's fans have showered him with love. "HIS LEADING THE CEREMONY & HE RECEIVED A MEDAL OMGGG I'M SO PROUD OF U CAPTAIN WOO DO HWAN!!" a fan wrote. "Im really proud for Doh Wan! Our captain Woo Do Hwan!!" another fan added. "He received a medal for his hard training He had excellent test results So he deserves it! No one knows What he has to bear as a leader But he really looks thinner than before, Please!! Take care of yourself our Cap WOO!!" a Twitter user added.

Woo Do Hwan enlisted on July 6. Before the actor began his training, he was visited by his co-star Lee Min Ho. Read more here: Lee Min Ho visits The King: Eternal Monarch co star Woo Do Hwan as the latter heads for military training

