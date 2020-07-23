The King: Eternal Monarch stars Kim Go Eun and Kim Yong Ji hit the dance floor but not before a selfie

The King: Eternal Monarch stars Kim Go Eun and Kim Yong Ji held a mini-reunion in a dance studio and made sure their fans got a glimpse of it.

The King: Eternal Monarch ended last month. But the cast continues to remain close-knit. While they are seen interacting on social media platforms from time to time, a few members come together occasionally. Just a few weeks ago, Lee Min Ho was seen making his way to meet Woo Do Hwan and spend time with him before the latter headed for his compulsory military training. Now, Kim Go Eun took a selca with Kim Yong Ji from a dance studio.

For those who have forgotten, Yong Ji played Myeong Na Ri/Myeong Seung Ah on the series. In the selfie Kim Go Eun shared on Instagram, the actress is seen sporting a yellow tee paired with black pants. She's got her workout shoes on while sporting a baseball cap to complete her OOTD.

On the other hand, Kim Yong Ji stepped into the studio wearing a pale pair of pants matched with a full-length hoodie. She sported a mask and a baseball cap, just like Kim Go Eun. The latter shared the photo with twin dancers and a black heart. Check out the photo below:

The two actresses shared a happy bond on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch. When the series was airing, Kim Yong Ji shared a few behind-the-scene moments featuring Kim Go Eun. Check them out below:

Kim Go Eun's new Instagram post comes days after she shared a bunch of photos revealing how she celebrated her birthday. The actress thanked fans for their love as she revealed she was presented numerous cakes on her birthday. Check out the photos in the link below.

