The King: Eternal Monarch vs Crash Landing on You, which K drama would BTS Jin be perfect for? VOTE

BTS Jin was learning acting when his life took a turn towards Big Hit Entertainment and he ended up joining BTS. If Seokjin would have been an actor, which of these shows would he have looked good in - Crash Landing On You, The King: Eternal Monarch, Descendants of the Sun or Healer?

Before we begin this, let us give you a fair warning: This is merely to find out from his fans which role BTS singer Jin would be best suited for. We do not intend on disrespecting the actors who have portrayed in their respective series. With that warning out of our way, welcome to an imaginary casting session where we reimagine Seokjin in a few popular K-dramas and we want fans of the Bangtan Boys and the K-drama series to pick one series he would look good in.

Let's start with the ongoing The King: Eternal Monarch. Recently, a fan reimagined Jin as the lead of the Lee Min Ho starrer. The fan edited the series' poster and placed Jin on the Maximus, the majestic white horse. To be honest, the regal look suited Jin well. He looked handsome for the part.

Another series that we could picture him is Crash Landing On You. Although he might not have the same built as Hyun Bin. But if he were to be brought on board, Jin would leave no stone unturned to be perfect for the role. Another military avatar role we could imagine him is in Descendants of the Sun. Given the limited occasions that we've seen Jin as the actor, we think he would suit well in Song Joong Ki's shoes.

Last in our list is Healer. This series would give Jin the opportunity to experiment with not just his acting skills but also he put forward his action skills. We've seen him pack the punch in Agust D2's Daechwita music video recently. How about some full-blown action sequences?

So which series do you think he could be cast in? Vote and let us know!

