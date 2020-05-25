The King: Eternal Monarch vs The World of the Married: Which is the most addictive 2020 K drama? VOTE NOW

With so many popular 2020 K-dramas to choose from; like Park Seo-joon's Itaewon Class to Jo Jung-suk's Hospital Playlist, which series did you find the the most addictive? Vote and comment below to let us know your pick.

2020 has seen an interesting turn of events for the entertainment industry as people are relying on them to be distracted during the quarantine period, which was enforced by the coronavirus pandemic. K-dramas in particular has seen an upsurge, in the recent few years, when it comes to global consumption as international fans can't get enough of the shows. What's so special about these Korean series is that it doesn't cater or restrict itself to just one particular genre. Rather, you see a mix of genres being balanced out perfectly in these dramas.

This year has been like a breath of fresh air for K-dramas as The World of The Married broke ratings record with every episode, especially the series finale, which scored an average nationwide rating of 28.37 percent, according to Nielson Korea. Starring Kim Hee-ae as Ji Sun-woo, Park Hae-joon as Lee Tae-oh and Han So-hee as Yeo Da-kyung, we're shown the story of a married couple whose life turns upside down when the husband begins to have an affair. On the other hand, we had Lee Min-ho's epic return with The King: Eternal Monarch, where fans got to enter into a parallel universe filled with deceit and a love story between Minho as Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun as Jung Tae-eul. While the ratings for the K-drama was extremely low, Min-ho's charm and acting talent are too mesmerising to not be addicted to.

Then we have Park Seo-joon's stellar act as Park Sae-ro-yi, along with the talented Kim Da-mi as Jo Yi-seo, in Itaewon Class. This K-drama managed to break hearts and slowly mend it as Sae-ro-yi was on vengeance mode to avenge his father's murder. With such a talented cast, fans could not get enough of Seo-joon's mesmerising performance that deserves all the accolades. Another stellar 2020 K-drama that had fans in an emotional mess was Crash Landing on You, which starred Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok, Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Kim Jung-hyun as Gu Seung-joon and Seo Ji-hye as Seo Dan. The romantic star-crossed lovers' storyline in Crash Landing on You turned out to be a huge hit amongst fans and is a favourite to win Best Drama at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Finally, we have Hospital Playlist, a new addition but equally addictive like its counterparts. As the title suggests, this K-drama stars Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-joon, Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jung-won, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan, Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyung and Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-hwa, who play doctors. We sink deep into their lives as these five best friends go through various trials and tribulations.

This begs the question; Which is the most addictive 2020 K-drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

