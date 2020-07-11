The King: Eternal Monarch: When Lee Min Ho REVEALED similarities & differences between himself & his character

In an earlier interview, Lee Min-ho spoke candidly about the similarities as well as the differences between himself and his The King: Eternal Monarch character, Lee Gon. Read below to know what the 33-year-old actor had to share on the same.

It's been a few weeks since we had to say goodbye to The King: Eternal Monarch. The K-drama, which marked Lee Min-ho's first project since his military enlistment, may not have gotten the ratings one would imagine but nonetheless, fans of the 33-year-old actor were excited to see their favourite star in an intriguing role. We already are aware of Min-ho's acting talent and with The King: Eternal Monarch, we saw a more mature aspect in his performance as Lee Gon, ruler of the Kingdom of Corea.

During an April 2020 interview with CLEO, Min-ho was asked to describe the similarities as well as the differences between himself and his The King: Eternal Monarch character. When it comes to the commonalities, Min-ho pondered over how Lee Gon thinks of the people and the country which lies heavy on his shoulders. The weight of Lee Gon's responsibilities is something way beyond the actor's imagination. Even though it's a lot smaller, the Boys Over Flowers star shared how he too had similar experiences with the fact that he debuted at a very young age and is now in his 13th year as an actor. As his fanbase grows so does the responsibility that is laid on his shoulders.

When it comes to important issues, Min-ho likes to take his time and put in a lot of thought into making that decision. However, once he makes the decision, Min-ho is the type of person to go ahead and push forth with it. Interestingly, Min-ho also confessed that at different times, he can be "witty, playful or easygoing," like Lee Gon.

As for what sets him apart from his character, Min-ho revealed to CLEO, "In terms of the differences, of course relatively, I have the privilege of leading a freer life as well as enjoying the little things in my life compared to my character."

