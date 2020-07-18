The King: Eternal Monarch's Kim Go Eun revisits her time in Paris & clicking a photo near the Eiffel Tower

Kim Go Eun recalls the time when she was in Paris. The actress posed happily for a picture near the world famous Eiffel Tower.

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun recalls the time when she was in Paris. The actress posed happily for a picture near the world famous Eiffel Tower. The actress had been keeping busy with The King: Eternal Monarch along with Lee Min Ho. In The King: Eternal Monarch, Go Eun essayed the role of a detective who was seen falling in love with an emperor. Now, the twist in the story comes in when, the emperor comes from a universe altogether.

The King: Eternal Monarch's actress Kim Go Eun took a short break from her hectic work schedules to relax and unwind. The actress surely took some time off to revisit the stunning memories of the trip to the breath-taking city. The highly anticipated show came to an end but the fans and followers of the show have not stopped talking about it. The Goblin actress shared a photo of her visit to the stunning city of Paris and how the time spent there was so very valuable and previous.

The actress shared the fun photo and wrote in caption, "When was it". Doesn't it remind you of Min Ho's trip last year?" Now, for those who are unversed, Min Ho had visited European in the year 2019. He also shared beautiful pictures besides the breath-taking Eiffel Tower in Paris. The fans of Kim Go Eun are delighted as ever to see her fond memories.

