The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho & Crash Landing On You's Hyun Bin have a breathtaking connection

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho and Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin share a common factor that goes beyond having a successful show this year.

It is undoubtedly a memorable year for Lee Min-ho and Hyun Bin. The two stars have had their shows winning the audiences' hearts. While Min-ho made a comeback with The King: Eternal Monarch after his military training came to an end, Hyun Bin was the talk of the town with his role in Crash Landing On You. He was one of the frontrunners for the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards as well. While both share the connection of having a series released this year, another connection between the two stars have now been spotted.

As reported by Today Online, Min-ho and Hyun Bin reportedly reside in the same high-riser in Seoul, making them neighbours. Imagine running into the lift with Min-ho AND Hyun Bin together. The mere thought of it makes our hearts skip a beat. It is no secret that Min-ho has an abode in Mark Hills, an upscale development situated in Heukseok-dong neighbourhood in Seoul.

Korean news variety show TMI News recently gave fans a sneak peek at the development where Hyun Bin's nest residence. This paved the way for the realisation that Hyun Bin and Min-Ho share the same residential address. It has been revealed that the 21-storeyed building gives a breathtaking view of Seoul’s skyline, visible from the apartment's master bedroom, living room and kitchen. Each floor houses just two apartments, making the property exclusive.

Apart from Min-ho and Hyun Bin, the luxury residence also houses actor Jang Dong Gun and his wife, actress Ko So Young, F(x)’s Krystal, and her sister Jessica Jung.

