The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho enjoys a pint of beer and now we are craving for Soju and fried chicken

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho shared a bunch of photos to kick off the week with a smile. The actor was seen enjoying some beer and posing for selcas.
17726 reads Mumbai
Lee Min Ho shared a bunch of photos, including the one where he enjoys a pint of beer
The moment we see beer, we crave for some fried chicken and we blame The King: Eternal Monarch for it. The South Korean drama show brought back our chicken craving as the series featuring numerous chicken binging moments. This includes Lee Min Ho trying the chicken in the second episode and Woo Do Hwan and Kim Go Eun's conversation over beer and chicken. So, when Lee Min Ho shared his recent Instagram photos featuring a pint of beer, we couldn't help but wonder when we will get to eat some Soju and chicken!

For the unversed, Soju is a popular Korean variation of alcohol traditionally made from rice or sweet potatoes. Hours after he shared some frame-worthy photos posing with a flower, the actor shared another set of photos where he was seen out to enjoy a drink or two. While Lee Min Ho refused to indulge in details about his location and companion, the Boys Over Flowers actor did share two adorable selcas while the third saw him enjoying some beer. The actor was seen wearing a black hoodie and covering his face with a mask in the first selca. 

He then shared a candid picture of himself, sipping on the beer served. He looked oh-damn-relatable when he pulled up his mask to sip on his beer. In the third image, the actor removed the mask to give us a good look at his gorgeous face. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Doesn't he leave your heart skipping a beat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Check out his previous post here: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho flashes his dreamy smile as he poses with a Dahlia

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

