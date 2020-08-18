  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho flaunting his towering height has us singing Taylor Swift's Love Story

Lee Min Ho is out to steal our hearts again as he shared a bunch of photos from his recent outing. The actor left us breathless with his handsome looks and towering height.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 01:18 pm
The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho flaunting his towering height has us singing Taylor Swift's Love StoryThe King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho flaunting his towering height has us singing Taylor Swift's Love Story

We've been humming "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone/I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run/You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess/It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes'" from Taylor Swift's Love Story thanks to Lee Min Ho. The King: Eternal Monarch star has us falling in love with him all over again courtesy his latest Instagram posts. The South Korean actor flooded our timelines with a bunch of pictures. 

In the new photos, Lee Min Ho was out and about looking like oh-so-handsome. The actor stepped out wearing a beige pair of trousers topped with a brown denim jacket. He sported a full-sleeved, round neck tee underneath the chic jacket. While it isn't clear where the actor was headed or what he was up to, we did spot a piece of light equipment set up in the room he was seated in. This probably hints at The King: Eternal Monarch actor participating in a photo shoot. 

Check out Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lee Min Ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The series watched the actor star opposite Kim Go Eun for the first time. The King: Eternal Monarch became the most-watched Korean drama of 2020 on Netflix, yet. On the overall scale, the series was the 12th most-watched title on the platform. 

Following the end of the drama, fans are eager to know details of his next project. The actor teased he was reading "something", which looked like a script. 

Check out the Instagram post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: When Lee Min Ho was all praise for his The King: Eternal Monarch co star Kim Go Eun

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement