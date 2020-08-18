The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho flaunting his towering height has us singing Taylor Swift's Love Story

Lee Min Ho is out to steal our hearts again as he shared a bunch of photos from his recent outing. The actor left us breathless with his handsome looks and towering height.

We've been humming "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone/I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run/You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess/It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes'" from Taylor Swift's Love Story thanks to Lee Min Ho. The King: Eternal Monarch star has us falling in love with him all over again courtesy his latest Instagram posts. The South Korean actor flooded our timelines with a bunch of pictures.

In the new photos, Lee Min Ho was out and about looking like oh-so-handsome. The actor stepped out wearing a beige pair of trousers topped with a brown denim jacket. He sported a full-sleeved, round neck tee underneath the chic jacket. While it isn't clear where the actor was headed or what he was up to, we did spot a piece of light equipment set up in the room he was seated in. This probably hints at The King: Eternal Monarch actor participating in a photo shoot.

Check out Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lee Min Ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The series watched the actor star opposite Kim Go Eun for the first time. The King: Eternal Monarch became the most-watched Korean drama of 2020 on Netflix, yet. On the overall scale, the series was the 12th most-watched title on the platform.

Following the end of the drama, fans are eager to know details of his next project. The actor teased he was reading "something", which looked like a script.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Lee Min Ho was all praise for his The King: Eternal Monarch co star Kim Go Eun

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×