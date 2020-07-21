The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho or Goblin star Gong Yoo; Who had the best chemistry with Kim Go Eun?

Kim Go Eun has shared great on-screen chemistry with Goblin actor Gong Yoo and The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho. But which of pair did you find better?

Kim Go Eun has starred in a slew of projects over the years. From winning all the "Best New Actress" awards for her role in A Muse to taking home the Best New Actress (Television) at 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Cheese in the Trap, Kim Go Eun made some noise with her performances. However, there were two shows where her on-screen chemistry with her co-star was as much loved and appreciated as her performance on the show.

The first being Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. The actress essayed the role of Ji Eun Tak in the tvN drama opposite Gong Yoo, who played the titular role. The actress essayed the role of a 19-year-old chirpy pre-college student and won everyone's hearts with her adorable chemistry with Gong Yoo. Together, the on-screen couple delivered some heartwarming moments with sweet banters. Their chemistry led to the recording-breaking ratings at the time.

Three years after Goblin ended, Kim Go Eun returned to the small screen opposite Lee Min Ho. The actress played a detective on the show. This was the first time she was paired opposite Lee Min Ho. While this marked her return to the small screen after a gap, it also marked Lee Min Ho's return to the small screen after the completion of his compulsory military training.

As the 16 episodes came to an end, viewers fell in love with Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's pairing. Not only did their on-screen chemistry had the viewers begging to see them more together but they also wanted the couple to date off-screen as well. With both the on-screen pairs receiving so much love, which couple stole your heart away?

