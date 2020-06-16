  1. Home
The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho poses with a flower on his ear; Woo Do Hwan receives a sweet gift

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho poses with a white heath aster while Woo Do Hwan shared a sweet gift he received.
22082 reads Mumbai
If you are picking boys over flowers (see what we did there!), here's Lee Min Ho giving you the option of picking a boy with flower. The King: Eternal Monarch may have ended. But we cannot get enough of Min Ho. The Korean actor has been the talk of the social media town ever since his comeback show released. While his fans have been looking forward to his return for months now, the show also garnered several first-time Korean show viewers who were smitten by Min Ho's charm. 

Treating fans to his most recent look, Min Ho took to social media and shared a couple of pictures. Min Ho chose to hide his smile behind a black mask but his magical eyes were set on the camera as he posed with a white heath aster on his ear. The actor sported white round-neck tee with a baseball cap while posing for the pictures. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

While Min Ho had fans go weak at the knees with his imperial portrayal of Lee Gon, fans of the show have lauded Woo Do Hwan for his dual portrayal on the show. The actor played Jo Eun Seob and Jo Young on the show. While there were numerous scenes where he left audiences speechless, the actor is bowled over with a gift he received following the end of the series. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of miniatures he received of his two characters on the show. 

Check out the photo below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16 Reactions: Fans in literal tears and applaud the Lee Min Ho series ending

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Watched all Min Ho dramas and movie. Am an avid fan.

