King Kong star Naomi Watts drops wedding photo with Billy Crudup post marriage; Says 'Hitched'

Naomi Watts, King Kong star and actor Billy Crudup were seen in wedding attire and matching rings as they were returning back to their New York City home, in photos on Friday. In pictures released by Page Six, the King Kong actress looked gorgeous in a white Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure dress while holding a bouquet in one hand. On the other hand, the Almost Famous actor donned a navy blue suit without a tie. This quickly sparked the speculations that the pair had gotten married. Now, Naomi Watts has confirmed her marriage to Billy Crudup with an Instagram post and shared a wedding photo.

Naomi Watts confirms wedding to Billy Crudup with photo

On Saturday, Naomi Watts confirmed her marriage to husband Billy Crudup with an Instagram post. Taken on the steps of the courthouse, the newly married couple could be seen smiling widely in the Instagram post.

Watts was seen wearing a stunning white wedding dress as she stood opposite to The Morning Show actor who was donning a navy suit with a button up shirt. The actress captioned the Instagram post as ‘Hitched!’

Fans and stars were quick to send their loves and wishes to this new couple. Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!” Justin Theroux went on and wrote “CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!! ” along with red heart emojis.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup sparked romance rumors in 2017, when they co-starred in the Netflix series together. Five years later, Watts and Crudup made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022. Since then, Watts also took to her Instagram to share their vacation pictures on Instagram. Earlier in April 2023, the King Kong star sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring in her ring finger.

Billy shares a nineteen year old son, William Atticus Parker with his ex Mary Louise Parker. Speaking of Naomi, the King Kong actress is a doting mother to two kids Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15 with her ex Live Schreiber.

