King Richard DROPS 1st trailer; Will Smith redefines parenting as Venus & Serena Williams’ dad in new film

Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial King Richard has just dropped its official trailer and fans can’t wait until the movie is released. Based on the inspirational life of Richard Williams, the movie stars Will Smith as Williams, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the two young tennis prodigies Serena Williams and Venus Williams, along with Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci.

The official trailer focuses on the doting and undeterred father, Richard Williams, who aims at coaching his daughters to become world-renowned tennis players. In the 2 minutes and 44 seconds of the trailer, the scenes put together attend to a father’s longing to witness his daughters change the world with the power of tennis.“I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born, '' Richard Williams says, as he prepares his daughters Serena and Venus to play tennis and represent every Black girl in the world.

Motivating his two young daughters via unconventional practice methods, and making them realize their own potential, Richard Williams' character showcases a passion to drive the extraordinarily gifted Serena and Venus to new heights of fame in the world of tennis. "This world ain't never had no respect for Richard Williams," he says in the trailer, "But they're going to respect y'all." Richard’s determination to help daughters Serena and Venus take on global tennis championships has been portrayed effortlessly by Will Smith, whose first major release will be King Richard, after 2020’s Bad Boys For Life.

Check out the trailer here:

King Richard is slated to release on November 19 in American theatres.

