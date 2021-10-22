King Richard Trailer: Beyoncé's Be Alive is a perfect addition to Venus & Serena Williams' story

An official trailer of Will Smith's upcoming movie King Richard shows how the two tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams prepared themselves for the tough tournaments at the beginning of their careers and were ultimately donned as tennis champions.

The new trailer, however, comes with another catch. Beyoncé's brand new song for the movie Be Alive has been teased throughout the new trailer, which shows moments from Venus & Serena's childhood when their father Richard Dove Williams Jr would make them prepare for tennis championships. "I got these two great tennis players, all we need is a club," Will Smith's Richard Williams says while the clips show how Serena and Venus practise tennis with the help of their doting father. The new trailer shows how the now tennis champions were rejected by clubs, and coaches even though their father believed in them.

In one of the clips, when Richard asks Venus about what she wants in her life, the young girl says, "Let's show all of those people that I can handle what's coming." Along with the emotional scenes, the trailer added Beyoncé's vocals which made the promo all the way more hard-hitting. "You are a champion, and the whole world knows it," Richard tells his girls who are aspiring tennis stars.

A Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial, King Richard stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the two young tennis prodigies Serena Williams and Venus Williams, along with Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci.

The movie is scheduled to hit the American theatres on November 19.

