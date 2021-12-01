The King’s Man: 3rd film of the franchise CONFIRMS December release in India after numerous delays

While we’ve all been fans of the British spy film series--Kingsman, fans can rejoice as the trilogy to the series titled--The King’s Man is finally ready to release! Marking a 31st December release, the film will stay true to its secret spy theme and is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The comic features a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. And the most well-dressed spies in England aka Kingsmen must race against time to stop them!

This film however is different in terms that it will be the very first independent intelligence agency and witness the Oxfords become the rogues. With Matthew Vaughn’s direction and story writing, the film promises to be an entertaining watch! The screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. 'The King’s Man' stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The King's Man, after several delays over the past 2 years, is finally slated to release in India on December 31st, 2021. The film has been a long time coming, with the official trailer released back in September 2019.

