Kingdom season 5 confirms January '24 premiere; here’s what we know so far

Kingdom has made a significant place in the hearts of anime lovers ever since it dropped its first season in 2012. Based on the manga by Yasuhisa Hara, the series shows the Warring States period of China and features Hyou and Shin. They both were orphan slave boys who lost their families to one of the many wars that took place between the families of the seven kingdoms. Considering the hype and buzz for its previous seasons, its fifth season has been confirmed to premiere in 2024, and here is what everyone needs to know about it.

Things to know about Kingdom Season 5

Following the update from October 2022, about the renewal for the fifth season, audiences were awaiting the announcement of its release date. With all that, the announcement has been made official that the Kingdom anime series will begin broadcasting on 6, January 2023. The four members of the Kan Ki Army were shown in a second key visual as information about the new voicing cast was also revealed.

Kingdom Season 5 will have the following new voice-over artists.

Kentarou Itou as Kan Ki aka Huan Yi

Haruka Nagamine as Koku’ou

Kenji Nomura as Raido

Motoki Sakuma as Ma Ron/Mo Lun.

These new characters will join the main cast in Kingdom Season 5

Masakazu Morita as Shin

Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei

Rie Kugimiya as Karyo Ten

Youko Hikasa as Kyou Kai

Susumi Akagi as En

Kousuke Toriumi as Bihei

What to expect from the new season of Kingdom?

Similar to its third, fourth, and all the previous seasons, the staff of Kingdom Season Five will be the same. Kenichi Imaizumi will return as director, Noboru Takagi as series screenwriter, Hisashi Abe as character designer, Miyuki Abe as color designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO as music composers. Pierrot and its subsidiary St.Signpost are co-handling the animation production as the new season is on its way.

Yasuhisa Hara’s manga series of the same name has been the source of the anime and audiences have been showing their support that it has reached five seasons. The manga was released in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine on January 26, 2006, and was published under the Young Jump Comics label. As of July 2023, it has released 69 Tankouban volumes, and the 70th volume is set to be released on November 17, 2023.

Let us know in the comments, what you think about the new Kingdom season 5, and stay tuned for more updates.

