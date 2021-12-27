The King's Man: Final trailer introduces prequel movie's evil legends; Watch

Ahead of the much-anticipated prequel - The King's Man - 20th Century Studios India released the last redband teaser, which focuses on the film's varied gang of historical villains.

The film, which will be released in January 2022, is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, which tells the narrative of a group of history's greatest dictators and criminal masterminds who band together to organise a war that would kill millions. To stop them, one man must race against the clock. Of course, in today's Hollywood, any film that does as well as Kingsman is going to generate not just sequels, but a whole extended universe. Obviously, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was the sequel, and it too surpassed the $400 million milestone at the global box office. However, it is now receiving a prequel film, The King's Man, which will reveal the beginnings of the Kingsman service shown in the original flicks.

Given that The King's Man is set during World War I, it's only fitting that the film's antagonists are a trio of characters who established their notorious names during that time period. Gavrilo Princip (Joel Basman) is the Bosnian Serb terrorist who became immortal as the man who ignited The Great War by assassinating Austro-Hungarian archduke Franz Ferdinand. Mata Hari (Valerie Pachner) is the next character to appear, an exotic dancer who reportedly became a spy for Germany and was subsequently killed by the French army (and was played on film by Greta Garbo). Last but not least, the film shows a (somewhat inflated) version of Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), the Siberian mystic who gets close to Russian Czar Nicholas and his wife Alexandra before being assassinated in an unforgettable way.

Discover the beginnings of the world's first independent intelligence organisation in The King's Man, which will be released in theatres on January 14, 2022. Matthew Vaughn directed and wrote the script, which he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance feature in 'The King's Man.'

Check out the trailer below:

Check out the Hindi trailer below:

ALSO READ:Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman 3 gets an official title and release date; DETAILS INSIDE