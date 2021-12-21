The King's Man starring Ralph Fiennes gets postponed in India, will now release on THIS date

The King's Man prequel which happens to be the third film in the franchise has now found a new release date. The Ralph Fiennes starrer which was earlier slated for a December 30 release in India has now been pushed to January 14, 2022. The film has already faced its fair share of delays due to COVID-19 after first being scheduled for 2019.

Alongside Ralph Fiennes, The King's Man also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. The film is a prequel to the previously released franchise films which were Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

In the prequel, director Matthew Vaughn tells us the origins story of the formation of the Kingsman secret service. The prequel also sets itself apart with its plot consisting of a historical connection as it introduces us to history's tyrants and criminal masterminds coming together to plot a war. The film is based on the comic book, The Secret Service written by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The King's Man will star Ralph Fiennes in the role of the Duke of Oxford whereas Harris Dickinson plays his son Conrad. The film's screenplay has been written by Mathew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek. For the previous two Kingsman films, which were also directed by Vaughn, the screenplay was written by Matthew alongside Jane Goldman.

The Kingsman's previous films have starred Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine among others.

