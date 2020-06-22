The King's Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes starrer prequel explores the origin of the very first intelligence agenc

The latest trailer of Ralph Fiennes starrer The King's Man focuses on the origin of the very first intelligence agency. Read on to know more.

A new trailer of Ralph Fiennes starrer action-comedy The King's Man is out and it gives a sneak peek into the origin of the very first independent intelligence agency. The film is a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). The plot of the film is set in the early 1900s, and revolves around the establishment of The King's Man fictional intelligence agency that was featured in the first two films. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film also stars Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Stanley Tucci. It is scheduled to hit movie theatres on September 18.

“As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man,” the film’s official description reads. The trailer starts with giving us a look into a meeting, organised in a solitary house on a cliff, where several intelligence leaders meet. It then features a mysterious figure, wearing a gold ring, who can be heard saying, “This will not be a war of heroes, nations will slaughter while we get rich.”

Check out the trailer here:

In the next scene, Duke of Oxford’s (played by Ralph Fiennes) son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) says, “You cannot keep me locked away as the world burns.” Replying to his son, The Duke says, “the world is ruled by corruption and greed.” The Duke then shows his son the Kingsman tailor shop in London. “We are the first independent intelligence agency, refined but brutal, civilized but merciless,” he tells his son. The trailer concludes with a montage of action-packed scenes from the upcoming film.

