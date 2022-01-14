The King's Man Twitter Review: Fans RAVE about ‘fantastic’ film; Suggest Tom Holland for next instalment

Just in time for the weekend, highly-anticipated The King's Man has finally hit theatres in India! An extension of the much-loved Kingsman movies, the 3rd film of the franchise moves ahead from the beloved character Eggsy of the last 2 films and focuses on a new storyline.

If you didn't know, the film follows the story of Ralph Fiennes who essays the role of Duke of Oxford and his prodigy Conan (Harris Dickinson), who must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Without revealing too much, let’s look at what Twitterati has to say about the film.

Also read: The King's Man Review: Ralph Fiennes' prequel is a hotchpotch of ideas partly saved by its performances