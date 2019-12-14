Kingsman actor Colin Firth and wife Livia SPLIT after 22 years of marriage

English actor Colin Firth and wife Livia have decided to call it quits after 22 years of marriage. Read on to know more.

English actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have decided to call it quits after 22 years of marriage. Colin and the Italian film producer, who share two children, announced their separation in a statement to People via their representative on December 13. According to a joint statement given by their reps, while the two have decided to part ways, they will maintain a close friendship and raise their children together. The reps also asserted that the couple would not be making any further comments on the issue.

The announcement comes almost two years after the couple revealed that Livia had a relationship with an Italian journalist while the two were briefly separated. In an Italian court case, Livia claimed that journalist Marco Brancaccia (55) stalked her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016. Brancaccia, however, denied the accusations. The journalist was officially charged with stalking in May after the investigation revealed a trail of abusive messages and emails on his phone.

Colin and Livia first met on the sets of the 1996 BBC drama Nostromo. After dating for a while, the two got married in 1997 and moved to the Italian region of Umbria, where they welcomed two sons, Luca, (18) and Matteo (16). Colin eventually became an Italian Citizen. In September, the Academy Award winner and his wife were photographed together at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week.

