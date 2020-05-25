Kirby Jenner Trailer: KUWTK parody spin off introduces Kendall Jenner's self proclaimed fraternal twin brother

The trailer of KUWTK parody spin off titled Kirby Jenner is out, and it features Kendall Jenner's self-proclaimed fraternal twin brother starting his journey to fame with the brand new reality show. Read on to know more.

The Kardashian/Jenner family is all set to treat you to an all-new reality show, which is a parody spin-off of their popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The upcoming Quibi show, titled Kirby Jenner, features a 24-year-old performance artist, who rose to fame with his parody Instagram account, where he pretends to be the fraternal twin brother of Kendall Jenner. The makers recently released the trailer of the upcoming show, and it hilariously shows Kirby as the famous family’s “best kept secret.”

Although the Kardashians and Jenners have always been very open about their personal lives, it turns out there is more to the famous family than meets the eyes. “Hi my name is Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show. So, when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show, I was like, I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it. But then my mom said yes,” the comedian says while introducing himself.

Check out the trailer here:

The eight-part series has been developed by Kendall and Kris. The clip, which will leave you in splits, shows Kirby hanging out with the family members. In the trailer, he gives a hilarious description of his family members and their successful lives. “My family is filled with people who do pretty important things. My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloé's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business. My sister Kimberly is practicing to become a lawyer.

The artist, whose real name has not been disclosed, has been entertaining people by photoshopping himself in pictures and videos of the Kardashian family for about 5 years now. The account that is followed by 1.2 million people caught the attention of Kris and Kendall and they decided to executive produce the show for Quibi.

