Kirk Douglas leaves behind USD 61 million for charity; nothing for son Michael Douglas and others

Beloved Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas left behind a legacy as he passed away on 5 February, 2020. He has left behind a massive fortune for various charities.

Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas, who died earlier this month, has left a huge fortune behind. The massive fortune is up to the tune of USD 61 million and the actor, who was always known to be charitable, seems to have carried that tradition. According to a report in Mirror, Kirk has donated USD 61 million fortune by giving at least USD 50 million to the Douglas Foundation. Some of the beneficiaries of Kirk's donation include St Lawrence University, where they fund a scholarship for minority and underprivileged students; Westwood's Sinai Temple, which houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center; Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theatre, a dilapidated movie theater restored as a live performance venue, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, as per Mirror.

Kirk's son and actor Michael Douglas did not receive a single penny from his late father's fortune. Not like Michael needs it, since his own net worth is estimated to be roughly around USD 300 million dollars. Michael had announced his father's demise on social media.

He had written, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Take a look at Michael's full post below:

ALSO READ: Kirk Douglas: UNSEEN photos of Hollywood's beloved tough guy and box office star from back in the day

Kirk had won hearts with his gripping performances in varied films and action epics like 'Spartacus', '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' and biopics like 'Lust for Life' and 'Lonely Are the Brave'.

Read More