Kirk Douglas: UNSEEN photos of Hollywood's beloved tough guy and box office star from back in the day

Legendary Hollywood star Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 on 5 February, 2020. The news was shared by his son and Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas who took to Instagram and shared heartwarming photos as well as an emotional note for his father. Kirk, who was born in 1916 to immigrant parents, went on to become one of the biggest breakout stars in Hollywood in the 1950s. Known for his high-action and intense roles back in the day, Kirk starred in as many as 90 films throughout his career after making his debut in 1946. However, it was his breakout performance in 1949’s 'Champion' as boxer Midge Kelly that catapaulted him into stardom and also earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Throughout his career, Kirk was nominated thrice by the Academy Awards but did not win an Oscar. The actor was conferred an honorary award in 1996 for his exemplary contribution to cinema. Kirk also poked fun at himself at the 2011 Oscars when he said, "I’ll never forget this moment. Three times, and I lost every time."

A chiselled jawline, dreamy eyes and well-built were just few of the many words used to describe Kirk. His notable films include Spartacus, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Champion, The Indian Fighter, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory among many others.

Let's take a look at some of Kirk's Douglas' unseen photos:

7th December 1960: Kirk Douglas with a lion cub called Spartacus which was presented to him by the director of Southport zoo in appreciation of Douglas' film role.

21st May 1962:Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne

Kirk Douglas looks at a world globe with two of his sons, Joel (center) and Michael Douglas circa 1956

Douglas and his wife Anne at a polo match, UK, July 1987.

Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009.

Kirk Douglas and son producer/actor Michael Douglas arrive at the premiere of 'It Runs In The Family' in Los Angeles in 2003

