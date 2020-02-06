Kirk Douglas, veteran Hollywood actor, passes away at 103; son Michael Douglas pens heartfelt note

His son and Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas took to Instagram to announce his demise and also shared a heartfelt note for his father.

Beloved Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas left behind a legacy as he breathed his last on Wednesday, 5 February. His son and Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas took to Instagram to announce his demise and also shared a heartfelt note for his father. Kirk, who was popularly known as Hollywood's tough guy back in the day, passed away at the age of 103.

While sharing some intimate family photos with his father, Michael wrote, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Michael further spoke about the special connection the entire family shared with Kirk. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

He concluded by adding, "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas."

Kirk won hearts with his gripping performances in varied films and action epics like 'Spartacus', '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' and biopics like 'Lust for Life' and 'Lonely Are the Brave'.

Read More