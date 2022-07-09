Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons marry in Jamaica after six years of dating and two children together

Wedding Bells have rung again in Hollywood! This time, it's the adorable couple; Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. According to Page Six, Kirsten and Jesse - who have been together for six years and have two beautiful children together - finally tied the knot. A source informed the publication that the pair said "I do," last weekend at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Confirming the happy news was Kirsten Dunst's rep: "I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given." For the unversed, Kirsten and Jesse first met on the sets of the Golden Globe-winning Fargo in 2015, in which they coincidentally played a married couple. However, it wasn't until 2016 that they'd start dating post Kirsten's split with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The couple would then go on to star together as newlyweds, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog which would secure both Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons their first Academy Award nominations, this year.

Kirsten and Jesse have been engaged for quite some time, more specifically, over Golden Globes weekend in January 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having their second child together, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' wedding plans kept getting delayed. Nevertheless, Kirsten and Jesse started calling each other "husband and wife" long before their impending wedding ceremony. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their son Ennis in Spring 2018 and son James Robert in 2021.

2022 is, indeed, THE year for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons! Congratulations to the lovebirds!

