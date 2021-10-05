Kirsten Dunst GETS CANDID about her kids following in her footsteps: I'll support my children

Kirsten Dunst's children will have her blessing if they choose to follow in her footsteps! At the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog on Friday, Dunst, 39, spoke with PEOPLE about her boys. "Listen, if they want to be actors, I'll support my children whatever they want to do," she said, laughing.

The actress is the mother of two sons, Ennis, three, and James, four months, whom she shares with her fiancé, Jesse Plemons. However, as per PEOPLE, Dunst's most recent endeavor has been a family affair, as she and Plemons, 33, co-star in The Power of the Dog as husband and wife. However, this isn't the first time the two have been together on film. They met on the set of Fargo in 2015 and started dating a year and a half later. "We became friends and first creative partners and for me that was the beginning of us getting together," the Bring It On star told PEOPLE about working together. "We want to do this over the course over our careers."

Interestingly, Dunst and Plemons tied the knot in January 2017. The Spider-Man actress gave birth to their first kid together a year and a half later. As per PEOPLE, Plemons had complimented Dunst in an emotional speech at the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019, for which they took Ennis to for his first formal public engagement. "Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work," said Plemons at the time.

Meanwhile, The Power of the Dog hits theaters on November 17, followed by Netflix on Dec. 1.

