Kirsten Dunst has THIS to say about rumours of her return as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films and with its multiverse twist, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men are rumoured to return with Tom Holland in it. Speculations have also suggested Kirsten Dunst's return as MJ. Reacting to it, Dunst maintained that she would not "never say no" to something like that.

Dunst who has previously essayed the famous role of Mary Jane, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man's girlfriend in the Sam Raimi films that starred Tobey Maguire in lead, recently told Variety that she would be game to revisit the role if Marvel approached her. The 39-year-old actress who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Power of the Dog opposite MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch, spoke about her rumoured Spider-Man: No Way Home return.

Reacting to the speculations, while neither confirming nor denying, Dunst simply said, "I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. “I would never say no to something like that." She further added about what stage Mary Jane would be in at this point and said, "I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies", via Variety.

While Marvel is trying hard to keep all the spoilers related to Spider-Man: No Way Home tightly under wraps, a recent image leak online seemingly suggested that Garfield and Maguire's Spider-Men will return in the film. Both actors have maintained their silence regarding involvement in the Marvel film until now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have Tom Holland return with his third film in the Spider-Man franchise along with Zendaya as MJ. The film will also see Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The Marvel film is all set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

