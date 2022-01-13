Kirsten Dunst looks back at hurdles she faced while filming iconic Spider-Man kiss with Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst recently spoke to W magazine and looked back on her now-iconic kiss with Tobey Maguire in the first-ever Spider-Man from 2002. The 39-year-old actress looked back at working with director Sam Raimi and Tobey, and admitted that at the time it didn't feel like the kiss would become that famous when they filmed the scene.

Kirsten said it “did not feel like it was a famous kiss” when filming because of the logistical hurdles involved in the kissing scene. If you hadn't seen it, the scene was set in a rainy alley, and Kirsten remembered that Tobey was drowning in the water getting in his nose as he was upside down.

“Water was getting up his nose because of the rain, and then he couldn’t breathe in the Spider-Man suit … and it just felt very late at night. I didn’t think about it that way.” Kirsten also added that “the way it was presented to me, [director Sam Raimi] gave me this book of famous kisses, so that made me realize how romantic and special Sam wanted this to be. Even though it wasn’t necessarily feeling that way with Tobey hanging upside down. I’m proud to be a part of that. It looked like a great kiss,” she said.

If you didn't know, Tobey and Kirsten starred in the first-ever Spider-Man back in 2002. While the story has been revamped multiple times by Marvel and Sony, the first film followed: Peter Parker's life changes when he is bitten by a genetically altered spider and gains superpowers. He uses his powers to help people and finds himself facing the Green Goblin, an evil maniac.

