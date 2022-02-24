Kirsten Dunst opens up on her delayed wedding plans with Jesse Plemons: It's ridiculous

Looks like Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are on their own timeline. The Oscar-nominated Power of the Dog actress, 39, tells the Los Angeles Times in an article published Tuesday that although she and fiancé Plemons, 33, "call each other husband and wife," they have yet to make things official.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," said Dunst, as per PEOPLE, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and having a second baby together as reasons she hasn't walked down the aisle just yet. She further added, "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Meanwhile, Dunst and Plemons started dating in January 2017 after meeting on the set of Fargo, where they portrayed a married couple. They also play love interests in The Power of the Dog, for which they both received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor/Actress. However, Dunst also discussed how she was relieved to have Plemons on site while addressing The Power of the Dog's "painful" subject matter.

Interestingly, prior to the birth of their elder son Ennis Howard in May 2018 (they also have a 9-month-old son James Robert), Dunst said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was "pinning things" for their wedding on Pinterest. "It's really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it's a really nice thing to do together," she added of herself and Plemons at the time.

ALSO READ:Kirsten Dunst REVEALS she still hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home: I'll watch it with my son