Kirsten Dunst OPENS UP on pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire: It was very extreme

Kirsten Dunst claims that she and her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire were not compensated equally for the 2002 film. Dunst, 39, portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the film, opposite Maguire, 46, who played Peter Parker and the titular superhero.

Spider-Man was her first huge superhero franchise role, but the actress admitted to The Independent in a recent interview that she and Maguire had a significant pay disparity for their work on the film. "The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme," she said as per PEOPLE. "I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man." According to The Independent, the original Spider-Man film grossed USD 821 million, while its sequel, Spider-Man 2, grossed USD 789 million in 2004.

Despite the fact that the films were a box office success, Dunst claimed she did not get the same pay as Maguire, despite being similarly advertised for the picture. "But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME," she told The Independent. After starring in the first two Spider-Man films, Dunst went on to act in the franchise's third sequel, which marked her last appearance as MJ in 2007.

However, despite the fact that she hasn't portrayed the character in almost a decade, Dunst has said that she is open to revisiting her role. Meanwhile, Dunst has been working on a number of fascinating projects since her role in Spider-Man, including Melancholia, The Beguiled, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

